Disney World makes changes to bring more value, flexibility to guests

LAKE BUENA VISTA, Fla. — As Disney World continues to celebrate the New Year and its 50th anniversary, the theme park also announced other updates being made to improve the magical experience for guests.

In an attempt to let fans know their feedback is being listened to, Disney made three changes, including:

Complimentary self-parking when staying at a Disney Resort hotel

Starting Tuesday, Jan. 10, overnight self-parking is being offered as a complimentary service to guests staying at Disney Resort hotels at Walt Disney World.

"This is a Disney difference many of you have asked us to bring back, and we’re happy to reintroduce it to make your vacation a little easier and more affordable – whether you’re road tripping across the country, renting a car or vacationing as a local Florida resident," the theme park wrote on its website.

For guests planning on staying at a resort hotel, they can also continue to receive complimentary standard parking at Walt Disney World theme parks, daily early theme park entry (with valid admission and a park reservation) and complimentary on-site transportation options such as buses, monorails and Disney Skyliner.

Walt Disney World Annual Passholders: Park reservation requirements will be relaxed for visits after 2 p.m.

Beginning in the upcoming months, Disney Annual Passholders will be able to visit the theme parks after 2 p.m. without needing a reservation – except on Saturdays and Sundays at Magic Kingdom Park.

Blackout dates will still apply, as usual, the theme park explains.

"While the theme park reservation system remains important to manage attendance in our parks, especially on busier days, we realize our Passholders enjoy more spontaneous visits – and this change will make that possible," Disney wrote on its website.

Passholders will also have access to Disney PhotoPass lenses and a complimentary Cinderella Castle Mural of Memories experience.

Attraction photo downloads will be included with Disney Genie+ service

Guests purchasing Disney Genie+ will also receive digital downloads of their Disney PhotoPass attraction photos, taken in the park on the day of their purchase, at no additional charge, the theme park explains.

"Attraction photos are taken while in the parks at more than a dozen of our most popular attractions including Space Mountain, Slinky Dog Dash, Test Track, Expedition Everest and more," Disney wrote online.

Disney leaders say they hope the updates make visits to "The Most Magical Place On Earth" more convenient and enjoyable.

Disney is also bringing back its Disney Weekday Magic Ticket for the beginning of 2023.

Starting from Jan. 10, Floridians will be able to buy a 2-day ticket for $175 (plus tax) to visit theme parks Monday through Friday up until April 27, 2023.

The tickets are subject to blackout dates, according to the theme park.

The limited-time Disney Weekday Magic Ticket includes:

2-day ticket for $175 (plus tax)

3-day ticket for $195 (plus tax)

4-day ticket for $215 (plus tax)

To learn more about the Disney Weekday Magic Ticket, visit DisneyWorld.com/Resident.