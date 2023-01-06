'We think someone is providing him with assistance': FBI Agent on Florida fugitive accused of attacking police on Jan. 6

Jonathan Pollock, of Lakeland, attacked multiple police officers with a deadly weapon during the Jan. 6, 2021 attack on the U.S. Capitol, according to the FBI.

TAMPA, Fla. — The Feds have charged more than 800 people since the attack on the U.S. Capitol on Jan. 6, 2021, and 87 of them are from Florida, more than any other state.

According to the Department of Justice, at least 20 people were from the Tampa Bay region.

The FBI is still looking for 23-year-old Jonathan Pollock of Lakeland. The Federal Bureau of Investigation recently increased the reward of up to $30K to anyone who can provide information that leads to the arrest.

Today marks the 2nd anniversary of violence at the U.S. Capitol. The #FBI has identified & arrested more than 950 people with assistance from the public and LE partners. Help is still needed to locate suspects like Jonathan Daniel Pollock. #Reward https://t.co/jdCgvxGhw8 pic.twitter.com/FzhkQ5GnCI — FBI Tampa (@FBITampa) January 6, 2023

Pollock faces several federal charges for attacking law enforcement with a deadly weapon.

As of now, the FBI does not believe Pollock is out of the country.

"We believe someone in his family or his distant circle of associates is providing him with assistance," said Special Agent Timothy Taylor with the FBI Tampa. "He was 21 when he disappeared, he's 22 or 23 now. It's unlikely that he could totally fall off the radar for this period of time so we think someone is providing him with assistance.

Taylor said the Bureau will never stop looking for him and by hiding, Pollock is making it worse on himself.

"We want the public to be aware that it is a federal crime to provide aide and assistance to a wanted felon and he’s only making things worse for himself and for his family and associates by staying gone," said Taylor.

The FBI has arrested and charged dozens of others in Florida.

Robert Palmer of Largo is serving a five-year sentence for assaulting police officers with a fire extinguisher.

On the two-year anniversary of the attack, Palmer's attorney, Bjorn Brunvand said, "He absolutely had a change of heart, he doesn’t endorse anything that happened at the capitol, he’s very sorry that he became involved in it, he feels that he was betrayed by Donald Trump."

Adam Johnson of Manatee County known for the photo of him smiling and waving while holding Nancy Pelosi's lectern was sentenced last year to 75 days in prison.

He entered a guilty plea of entering and remaining in a restricted building or grounds prior to his sentencing. Calls to his attorneys were not returned.