Police: Woman in stolen car killed in Florida officer-involved shooting

Police say the two officers who fired their weapons during the incident have been placed on administrative leave.

COCONUT CREEK, Fla. — Two Florida officers are on administrative leave after police say one of them shot and killed a woman during an incident Monday night.

It started as a report of a stolen car in Coconut Creek.

According to the Coconut Creek police department, one officer spotted the reported stolen car driving down the road before stopping in the parking lot of a plaza with several businesses around 8:25 p.m.

Police say that's where the incident unfolded but did not give details on the events that led up to the officers opening fire. The suspected driver of the stolen vehicle, an adult woman, is dead while her passenger, an adult man, is in custody with charges pending.

Following the incident, three officers were transported to a hospital and a police K-9 officer was taken to a local animal hospital. The department says all are expected to be okay.

Coconut Creek police say the two officers who fired their weapons have been placed on administrative leave while the Florida Department of Law Enforcement investigates.