Have you seen Isaiah? Florida Missing Child Alert issued for 3-year-old boy from Fort Lauderdale

Isaiah Louise-Jeune reportedly may be with Marie Benoit in a silver Volkswagen Jetta.

FORT LAUDERDALE, Fla. — Have you seen Isaiah Louise-Jeune?

The Florida Department of Law Enforcement issued a Missing Child Alert on Sunday for a 3-year-old boy who was last seen in the area of North West 33rd Terrace in Fort Lauderdale.

Louise-Jeune was reportedly wearing a white T-shirt and gray pants. He is also described as 3 feet tall, weighs 50 pounds and has black hair and brown eyes.

Authorities say he may be with Marie Benoit, who is 5-foot-3, weighs 200 pounds and has black hair and brown eyes. She was last seen wearing a gray T-shirt, black pants and a blue hat.

Louise-Jeune and Benoit may be driving in a 2012 silver Volkswagen Jetta with the Florida tag number QYNT16, law enforcement says.