President Donald Trump has postponed his trip this week to Central Florida after two deadly mass shootings over the weekend, a spokesperson at the White House confirmed to 10News.
Trump was scheduled to travel to the retirement community of The Villages to speak with an invitation-only audience about Medicare.
Two mass shootings within 13 hours in El Paso, Texas, and Dayton, Ohio, left a total of 29 people dead and about 50 injured Saturday and Sunday.
A new date for the president's visit to Florida has yet to be announced.
