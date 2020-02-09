Gov. DeSantis holds news conference on state of tourism in Florida amid pandemic

He will be joined by the president and CEO of Visit Florida Dana Young.

DAYTONA BEACH, Fla. — Governor Ron DeSantis will be discussing how tourism is faring across the state during the coronavirus pandemic.

DeSantis will hold a news conference at 3:30 p.m. at the Daytona, Autograph Collection at Daytona Beach. He will be joined by the president and CEO of Visit Florida, Dana Young.

On Friday, DeSantis made the case it was safe for tourists to fly on airplanes to come to Florida. DeSantis spoke at a forum on airline travel with industry executives.

DeSantis says he hasn’t heard of any cases where an airline passenger had caught the virus from being on an airplane. Airlines and airport executives told DeSantis that the virus was having the biggest impact on international travel to Florida.

As of Wednesday, there are 633,442 total confirmed COVID-19 cases in Florida. California is the only state with more cases with 715,000 confirmed as of Sept. 2, according to Johns Hopkins University and Medicine.

