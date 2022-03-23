Florida mother, 3-year-old twins found dead in car

Police have not released the cause of death for the mother and her two children.

MELBOURNE, Fla. — A mother and her twin toddlers were found dead inside a car this past weekend after police say they responded to a report of a "suspicious vehicle" outside an apartment complex in Melbourne.

At around 10:50 p.m. Sunday, officers responded to the Manatee Cove Apartments on Madelyn Way, police said in a press release. There, they found 35-year-old Andrea Langhorst and her 3-year-old son and daughter, Adam and Olivia Dryer, according to law enforcement.

At this time, police have not released a cause of death for any members of the family. Detectives are working with the Brevard County Medical Examiner's Office to get more information about their deaths.

Detectives believe Langhorst and her twins were living out of her car along the east coast of Florida. The Melbourne Police Department does not believe there is an active or persistent danger to the community.