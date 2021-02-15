New memorial renderings unveiled for erased Black cemetery at Tampa’s King High School

TAMPA, Fla — The Hillsborough County school district on Monday unveiled new renderings for a memorial to honor those buried in an erased segregation-era African American cemetery at King High School.
The memorial is being designed in partnership with Jerel McCants Architecture Inc, a local design firm in Tampa. The memorial takes inspiration from the image from the Christian hymn, “I’ll Fly Away,” and poetry from Nikki Giovanni. It also incorporates elements that symbolize a dove, which represents peace and the transition of life.
McCants said on Monday the goal of the memorial is to restore what was lost and help re-establish connection.
“It’s more of a history lesson and tit’s something people can take with them and maintain that presence there,” he said. “It is a permanent marker, but it allows a history lesson and allows students on their own school grounds a place to understand something beyond themselves.”
The school district learned about the cemetery after 10 Tampa Bay alerted then board member Tamara Shamburger that a whistleblower had documents suggesting burials from Ridgewood Cemetery were at King High School.
The district confirmed the claim through ground-penetrating radar, which showed at least 145 burials on the property.
- When will the COVID vaccine be available to children?
- Guy Fieri bringing delivery-only Flavortown kitchen to Sarasota
- Average new US virus cases below 100K for 1st time in months
- Blood clots, stroke are now potential side effects of COVID-19
- Will people still wear masks after COVID-19?
- 'If Donald Trump's actions weren't impeachable, then nothing is': Sen. Warnock on final Trump vote
►Breaking news and weather alerts: Get the free 10 Tampa Bay app
►Stay In the Know! Sign up now for the Brightside Blend Newsletter