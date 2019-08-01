CLEARWATER, Fla. — Deputies say a man had three syringes in his rectum while being searched at the Pinellas County Jail.

When Wesley Scott, 40, pulled the syringes from his rectum, deputies said Scott told them they were not his and he didn't know how they got there.

Scott had just been arrested on a warrant for a previous drug charge. Deputies say he's now facing an additional charge of introducing/possessing contraband in a county detention facility.

