TAMPA, Fla. — It's tradition vs. the new breed. The U.S. vs. Canada. The Cinderella underdog vs. the defending champs. It's the 2021 Stanley Cup Final.

Thousands of Tampa Bay Lightning fans will be packed into Amalie Arena when they face off with the Montreal Canadiens. Many more will watch it on TV, be it at home or at a watch party. If you're one of those fans who loves to impress your friends with trivia, we've got a collection for you! Here are 10 fast facts about the Lightning and this year's Stanley Cup Final: