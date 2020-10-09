x
Sports

All 3 Tampa Bay sports teams play on Sunday. Here's how to watch

The Bucs, the Lightning and the Rays are all playing important games on Sunday. The last time that happened was in 2008.
TAMPA, Fla. — Sunday will be a rare treat for Tampa Bay sports fans.

All three major teams will play key games all on the same day. The last time that happened was in 2008.

The Rays are competing for the playoffs, the Lightning are in Game 4 of the Eastern Conference Final and the Buccaneers will start their season and debut former Patriots stars Tom Brady and Rob Gronkowski.

You might need more than one television to catch all three games, but here's how to watch them:

Rays

vs. Red Sox

  • Tropicana Field
  • 1:10 p.m. EST
  • Fox Sports Sun

Lightning

vs. Islanders

  • Edmonton, Alberta
  • 3 p.m. EST
  • NBC

Bucs

vs. Saints

  • New Orleans
  • 4:25 p.m.
  • Fox

For fans of other Florida teams, the Miami Dolphins will face the New England Patriots at 1 p.m. Sunday. You can watch that on CBS.

