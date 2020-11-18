Saturday's USF vs. Navy game postponed due to COVID-19

The American Athletic Conference said the USF-Navy match is one of two Saturday football games postponed because of positive COVID-19 tests.

TAMPA, Fla. — The USF Bulls will not play Navy this Saturday due to COVID-19.

The postponement was confirmed Wednesday by USF Vice President of Athletics Michael Kelly.

"We are disappointed that we will be unable to play Navy this week," Kelly said in a release. "Our student-athletes are continuing to work hard with energy and enthusiasm, and look forward to the opportunity to compete and get better each week. However, all our decisions start with the health and safety of our student-athletes as our first priority and we reached a point this week where the decision was clear that it was in their best interest to postpone this week's game."

The game was originally scheduled for Saturday, Nov. 21, at Raymond James Stadium in Tampa.

The American Athletic Conference said the USF-Navy match is one of two Saturday games postponed because of COVID-19. The organization said there are positive COVID-19 cases with USF and with Houston, which was supposed to play SMU on Saturday.

The American Athletic Conference said contact-tracing is now being done among student-athletes.

