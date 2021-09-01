Bobby Bowden's signature to be featured on helmets and the field during FSU's 2021 season

He passed away of pancreatic cancer earlier this year.

TALLAHASSEE, Fla. — He was larger than life. And, Bobby Bowden will be on the field, even in death.

Florida State's football program plans to honor the legendary coach all season in 2021.

Bowden passed away of pancreatic cancer in August. He was 91.

The coach was an icon, having led the Seminoles to two national championships during his 34 years with the team.

This season, back helmet bumpers will feature his signature. Coaches will wear polos with a patch honoring him.

Fans will notice the Bowden logo – including his famous hat and signature – on each 25-yard line. A tribute banner will go up in the south end zone.