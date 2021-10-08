ALDS Game 2: Rays unable to contain Red Sox offense, lose 14-6

Tampa Bay's bullpen gave up 11 runs in the losing effort.

ST. PETERSBURG, Fla. — Well, it looks like Boston won't give up without a fight.

Following a shut out win over the Red Sox on Thursday, the Rays were unable to contain the team's offense in Game 2 of the American League Division Series - losing 14-6.

The start of the game was action-packed. Rookie pitcher Shane Baz got into a little trouble in his first postseason appearance, giving up two runs in the first frame.

However, Red Sox ace Chris Sale did not fare much better.

The Rays would answer back in the bottom half of the first inning, scoring five runs capped off by a grand slam from Jordan Luplow.

Sadly, Baz would not escape the third inning when he gave up a home run. The Red Sox would continue to crawl out of the 5-2 hole they got themselves into, scoring four runs in the fifth inning to take an 8-5 lead.

Boston would continue piling on the runs for the remainder of the game.

Overall, the Rays bullpen would give up 11 runs in the losing effort.