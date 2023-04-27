Rays welcome fans to sit at Randy Land every home game on Friday

Fans who purchase a ticket to sit at Randy Land will receive an exclusive Randy Arozarena T-shirt.

ST. PETERSBURG, Fla. — Randy Arozarena is one of the brightest stars for the Rays this season, and the team has even dedicated a section at Tropicana Field for fans to cheer him on.

Tampa Bay has announced its newest Randy Land seating, which is located in Section 141 and close to where Arozarena plays on the left outfield.

This special section to support the Cuban-Mexican will be available every Friday home game during the regular season for $49. Fans who purchase a ticket to sit at Randy Land will receive an exclusive Arozarena T-shirt as well.

"Get ready to be loud and proud to cheer on your favorite left fielder in our new Randy Land seating section," the team wrote on its website. "This section will be bumping and full of Randy’s best fans!"

And even better yet, if the 28-year-old hits a home run during the Friday home game, all fans sitting in Randy Land will get a free Bud Light, Budweiser, soda or water. Fans can claim their drink on the day of the game only at the Fan Favorites concession stand located just outside of Section 141 on Left Field Street.

T-shirts for those who sit at the special section only come in adult size large and can be picked up in front of the Hall of Fame Alcove in Left Field Street at Section 141 until the end of the 4th inning the day of the game. So far, the team has released two different T-shirts for certain Friday home games with another two T-shirts still not released yet.