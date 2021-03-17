Tampa Bay Rays to host a drive-thru event for Opening Day

To keep fans safe, the Rays transformed the preseason event into a drive-thru concept

ST. PETERSBURG, Fla. — To get Opening Day started, the Tampa Bay Rays will host a drive-thru event.

Drive to Opening Day will take place from 10 a.m. to 5 p.m. on Saturday, March 27 in the Tropicana Field parking lots.

The event replaces the team’s annual Fan Fest.

Safety

To keep fans safe in the midst of COVID-19, the Rays transformed the preseason event into a drive-thru concept with giveaways, experiences and photo opportunities from fans’ cars.

Fan hosts, DJs and mascots Raymond and DJ Kitty will also be in attendance.

For safety and convenience, fans won’t have to leave their cars for any of the activities.

Face masks are required while car windows are down and any time outside a vehicle.

Claim your ticket

Fans interested in attending the Drive to Opening Day, will need to reserve a free ticket for a designated time slot on the team’s website.

Starting at 10 a.m. on Thursday, March 18, season members will have the opportunity to claim tickets before the general public.

Although tickets reserved in advance are free, fans who arrive on the day of the event without a reservation can enter by making a $10 donation to the Rays Baseball Foundation and Rowdies Soccer Fund if space is still available.

“Fan Fest is a fan favorite at Tropicana Field,” said Vice President of Marketing and Creative Services Eric Weisberg.

“The event is evolving to make sure that fans can still celebrate the excitement of the upcoming season—and the success of 2020—in an engaging and safe way.”

Cereal for Summer

Fans will also have the opportunity to donate to 10 Tampa Bay and Feeding Tampa Bay’s Cereal for Summer Drive, which works to fight hunger during the summer school break and benefits families in the Tampa Bay community.

Suggested donations include cereal, breakfast bars, granola and oatmeal. Each household that donates will receive a surprise Rays promotional item.