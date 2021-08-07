Rays ace Tyler Glasnow to have Tommy John surgery Wednesday

The elbow procedure will sideline him for the rest of the season and possibly all of the 2022 season as well.

ST. PETERSBURG, Fla. — Editor's note: The above video is from a previous story.

It's official.

Tampa Bay Rays ace Tyler Glasnow will undergo Tommy John surgery on Wednesday. The elbow procedure will sideline him the rest of this year and possibly all of next season as well.

The team announced the news during Tuesday night’s game against the Seattle Mariners.

Glasnow has been sidelined since mid-June when he left mid-game with "right elbow inflammation." An MRI later revealed a partial elbow tear.

At the time, he said he believed the MLB cracking down on the use of sticky substances on the mound caused a change in his routine and in turn lead to this injury.

The right-hander went 5-2 with a 2.66 ERA in 14 starts this season.

The news of Tommy John was not unexpected. Glasnow spoke with reporters Saturday, saying he would be meeting Tuesday with Dr. Keith Meister and said he expected to get a recommendation for the surgery.

During a weekend phone interview with Bally Sports reporter for the Rays Tricia Whitaker, Glasnow said he knew he was going to need to get Tommy John "eventually." But, he said he had been trying to come back for a postseason run this year.