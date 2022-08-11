Bucs fans can look forward to new offerings at Raymond James Stadium for 2022 season

The team says the new offerings will "enhance the gameday experience for Buccaneers fans at Raymond James Stadium."

TAMPA, Fla. — As the 2022 season for the Tampa Bay Buccaneers quickly approaches with Saturday's preseason home opener against the Miami Dolphins, the NFL team has unveiled new offerings for its ride-or-die fans.

The team says in a news release the new offerings will "enhance the game day experience for Buccaneers fans at Raymond James Stadium."

Earlier this offseason, the Bucs announced an additional seating area added called "The Krewe's Nest" which will be located in the south end zone of the stadium.

There will be 3,600 more seats which will allow the stadium to seat nearly 70,000 football fans at once this season.

But the one downside of the newest addition is the standing-room-only fan section on the south end zone concourse was removed to make room for the additional temporary seats.

“The addition of The Krewe’s Nest for this season is going to play a huge role in helping us create an unmatched atmosphere for games at Raymond James Stadium,” Buccaneers Chief Operating Officer Brian Ford said in a statement. “We are always focused on finding ways to create the best gameday experiences for our members and this is another example of that.”

Fans sitting in the Krewe's Nest will be able to buy drinks and food from the comfort of their seats through food vendors stationed throughout the location.

Along with the new seating, there will also be a first-ever expedited entry lane at Raymond James Stadium. Cardholders of the team-branded debit card will be given access to the Fifth Third Bank Gate Fast Lane along with discounts on food and merchandise.

“With nearly 70,000 fans expected at every home game this season, the Fifth Third Bank Gate Fast Lane will be a terrific addition to the gameday experience for those cardholders to ensure an efficient and worry-free entry through the gates,” Ford said in the statement.

Once fans are inside the stadium, there are other new offerings to look forward to as well. There will be an "even greater selection of new and upgraded food offerings..."

From PDQ and Aussie Grill, football watchers won't go hungry with tons of food to look forward to, including:

New York strip sandwich

Pork carnitas tacos

Calzones

Brauhaus pretzels

Footlong hot dog

Loaded yucca fries

Loaded tater tots

Bang bang shrimp tatchos

Bacon and cheese all beef burger

Citrus chicken nachos

“We know that the quality and selection of food offerings plays a large role in the gameday experience and that is why we have worked closely with our hospitality partners at Legends to continue raising the bar on all food and beverage throughout Raymond James Stadium,” Ford explained in the release. “Our fans have grown accustomed to enjoying the best hospitality options and we look forward to continuing to exceed their expectations.”