'The Blitz': Bucs legend Simeon Rice joins 10 Tampa Bay for weekly pregame show

Super Bowl champion Simeon Rice will join the 10 Tampa Bay sports team to dig deep into the Bucs' biggest matchups every Sunday morning on "The Blitz."

TAMPA, Fla. — After a historic Super Bowl victory, fans are more deserving than ever of championship-caliber coverage of the Tampa Bay Buccaneers all season long.

That's why 10 Tampa Bay is proud to announce the addition of Buccaneers legend Simeon Rice to its sports team.

You can see him weekly on "The Blitz," an exclusive sports infotainment show bringing you sharper insights into the Bucs' season, game-by-game analysis of key matchups, what's important off the field and even an eye toward gameday fashion.

"The Blitz" premieres Sunday, Sept. 5 at 11:30 a.m. and will air throughout the entire NFL season. You can watch on 10 Tampa Bay and your streaming services every Sunday.

"We could not be more excited about this new partnership with Simeon," 10 Tampa Bay's Director of Content, Kelly Frank, said. "What makes it even more appealing is the layers he will bring to The Blitz. He goes beyond the surface Xs and Os and talks character, mentorship and even dishes out a bit of humor. This show will have a little something for everyone."

Rice is one of football's most legendary icons with the swagger to back it up.

In his 12-year NFL career, Rice recorded 122 sacks and forced 25 fumbles. He earned three Pro Bowl selections and earned a Super Bowl ring with the Bucs in Super Bowl XXXVII.

Rice will appear alongside the Biltz Krewe, 10 Tampa Bay's Ryan Bass, Evan Closky and Ben Murphy. This trio of football enthusiasts will round out the coverage with local insights and provide context to this exciting, title-defending year of Buccaneers' football.

Even more, "The Blitz" will feature several showcase segments.

"The Ten in 10" counts down the 10 most important moments, plays and factors from the last game as well as the game ahead. In Rice's marquee segment, "Simeon Sees It," the player becomes the teacher. Rice will give his take on players, decisions and outcomes. "The All-Out Blitz" will wrap up each show and includes score predictions for the game ahead.