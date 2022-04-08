Buccaneers re-sign running back Giovani Bernard

It'll be Bernard's second season with Tampa Bay.

TAMPA, Fla. — Running back Giovani Bernard will be returning to the Tampa Bay Buccaneers for a second season.

Prior to his time with the Bucs, the Florida native spent his first eight NFL seasons with the Cincinnati Bengals. Bernard boasts 3,755 rushing yards, 22 rushing touchdowns and 929 career carries since joining the league. He also has recorded 365 receptions for 2,990 yards and 14 touchdowns.

Bernard ranks fourth among all NFL running backs in receptions, fifth in receiving yards and eighth in receiving first downs.