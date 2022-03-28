Buccaneers re-sign long snapper Zach Triner

Triner originally signed with the team in 2019.

TAMPA, Fla — Long snapper, Zach Triner, will return to the Buccaneers for another season.

The team announced Triner's re-signing Monday.

The 6'2, 245-pound, long snapper has played in 41 regular-season games for the Bucs since originally signing back in 2019. He's also recorded six special teams tackles.

Triner was a part of the Super Bowl LV championship team and has played in six Bucs playoff games over the last two seasons. He entered the NFL on a future contract with the New York Jets in 2017 then spent time on the Green Bay Packers practice squad.