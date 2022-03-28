Buccaneers re-sign long snapper Zach Triner

TAMPA, Fla — Long snapper, Zach Triner, will return to the Buccaneers for another season.
The team announced Triner's re-signing Monday.
The 6'2, 245-pound, long snapper has played in 41 regular-season games for the Bucs since originally signing back in 2019. He's also recorded six special teams tackles.
Triner was a part of the Super Bowl LV championship team and has played in six Bucs playoff games over the last two seasons. He entered the NFL on a future contract with the New York Jets in 2017 then spent time on the Green Bay Packers practice squad.
The return of Tom Brady has had a ripple effect on free agents on the Bucs roster. So far, Chris Godwin, Leonard Fournette, Josh Wells, Breshad Perriman, Will Gholston and other players have been re-signed for the 2022 season.