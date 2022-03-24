Tampa Bay Buccaneers re-sign wide receiver Breshad Perriman

Perriman was behind the game-winning, 58-yard touchdown in overtime to defeat the Buffalo Bills in Week 14.

TAMPA, Fla. — Wide receiver Breshad Perriman is back with the Bucs for the 2022 season.

The Tampa Bay Buccanneers re-signed Perriman Thursday. He joined the Tampa Bay area team for the final 10 weeks of the 2021 season. The wide receiver hit the field in six regular-season games, recording 11 receptions for 167 yards.

Perriman also had one touchdown with the Bucs last year, a game-winning, 58-yard touchdown in overtime to take down the Buffalo Bills in Week 14.

Since being drafted in 2015, the wide receiver has also played for the Baltimore Ravens, Cleveland Browns, New York Jets and Chicago Bear.

In 69 career games, Perriman has recorded 136 receptions for 2,233 yards and 15 touchdowns. According to the Buccaneers, he set career highs while playing for the team in 2019 when it comes to receptions, receiving yards and receiving touchdowns.