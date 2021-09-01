5 things you might not have known about the Tampa Bay Buccaneers

In the team's 45-season history a lot can happen and that's why we're here to help!

TAMPA, Fla — With the Bucs securing a spot in the playoffs for the first time in 13 years, it might be time to sharpen up on your team facts. This way you can impress the most dedicated of fans as you cheer on the team to victory.

In the team's 45-season history a lot can happen and that's why we're here to help!

Here are some fast facts you might not have known about the Tampa Bay team:

Fact 1: During this regular season the Bucs went 11-5 for the first time since 2005, making it only the fourth time in the team's history that they won 11+ games.

During this regular season the Bucs went 11-5 for the first time since 2005, making it only the fourth time in the team's history that they won 11+ games. Fact 2: The most points Tampa Bay has scored during a playoff game is 48 against Oakland in 2003.

The most points Tampa Bay has scored during a playoff game is 48 against Oakland in 2003. Fact 3: Super Bowl XXXVII was the first and only time the Buccaneers took home the Vince Lombardi Trophy.

Super Bowl XXXVII was the first and only time the Buccaneers took home the Vince Lombardi Trophy. Fact 4: This year marks the Buccaneers' 11th trip to the postseason.

This year marks the Buccaneers' 11th trip to the postseason. Fact 5: Tampa Bay's first kickoff was in 1976 after they were awarded the NFL's 27th franchise.

What other people are reading right now:

