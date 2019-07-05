TAMPA, Fla. — Tampa Bay Buccaneers defensive end Jason Pierre-Paul could miss the entire 2019 season because of a fractured neck.

Citing unnamed sources, ESPN NFL insider Adam Schefter tweeted Pierre-Paul suffered the injury in a single-car crash last week in South Florida.

Pierre-Paul is expected to visit neck specialists this week. Sources told Schefter the belief is Pierre-Paul will likely need surgery.

In 2015, a Fourth of July fireworks accident forced Pierre-Paul to have his right index finger amputated.

The 30-year-old defensive end is a two-time Pro Bowl selection.

Last season marked Pierre-Paul's first season with the Buccaneers. He became the first Buccaneers player to notch double-digit sacks in a single season (11.5) since Simeon Rice had 14 in 2015.

The New York Giants traded Pierre-Paul to the Buccaneers for a third-round pick in the 2018 NFL Draft, which New York used on B.J. Hill. The two teams also traded fourth-round picks in the deal.

Related: Rondé Barber named to Buccaneers' Ring of Honor

What other people are reading right now:

►Make it easy to keep up-to-date with more stories like this. Download the 10News app now.

Have a news tip? Email desk@wtsp.com, or visit our Facebook page or Twitter feed.