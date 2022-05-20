Tampa Bay Buccaneers finalize 2022 preseason schedule

The Bucs will begin preseason against the Miami Dolphins in a home game at Raymond James Stadium on Aug. 13.

TAMPA, Fla — Football season is creeping up and the Buccaneers have finally confirmed their 2022 preseason schedule.

The Bucs will begin with a home game at Raymond James Stadium against the Miami Dolphins at 7:30 p.m. ET on Saturday, Aug. 13. This match-up marks the 33rd meeting between the two teams during the preseason. It's the most against any opponent in Tampa Bay's franchise history, the team said in a press release.

Week 2 will take the Bucs on the road to Tennessee as they take on the Titans for the third time over the last five seasons. The Bucs have a 7-4 advantage over Tennessee in the preseason, including a 4-2 record on the road.

And Week 3 takes Tampa Bay to Indiana to play the Indianapolis Colts on Aug. 27.