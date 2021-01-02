Prepare to see changes around Tampa leading up to Super Bowl LV

Your day-to-day will likely look a bit different for the next week.

TAMPA, Fla. — As Tampa gets ready for Super Bowl LV you'll notice some changes around the city leading up to the game day.

One you may have already noticed is the crowds and heavier foot traffic downtown-- and it is only expected to get busier.

Tampa International Airport is expecting triple the daily passengers it had before the pandemic, with as many as 30,000 people arriving each day leading up to the Super Bowl.

Passengers will notice new signs at TSA checkpoints, next to flight boards and inside restrooms, detailing how to spot human trafficking. The airport plays a key role in anti-human trafficking efforts.

"Be aware, report suspicious activity, it may be nothing but you could save a life," Florida Attorney General Ashley Moody said

As you're driving around Tampa, you'll also notice heightened security. At least 17 law enforcement agencies are working with the FBI in the lead-up to the big game.

Hotels are expected to continue filling up this week as fans flock to the Tampa Bay area. Visit Tampa Bay is hoping to see hotels in Hillsborough county hit 80-90% capacity this week after the pandemic kept numbers low.

With more people in town, road closures and fewer parking spots available this week, you may want to consider a rideshare, scooter or shuttle service.

The following roads will be closed for Super Bowl activities:

Jan. 16: Closed until 8 p.m. on Feb. 14

West Green Street between North Boulevard, and West Laurel Street

West Cypress Street between North Boulevard and the Hillsborough River

Jan. 23: Closed until midnight on Feb. 11

North Boulevard between West Main Street and West Cypress Street

West Gasparilla Plaza between West Cass Street and North Ashley Drive

Jan. 25: Closed until midnight on Feb. 10

West Laurel Street between North Boulevard and Doyle Carlton Drive