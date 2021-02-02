Celebratory pirate ship cannons will not fire during Super Bowl LV

TAMPA, Fla. — The loud "boom" of the pirate ship inside Raymond James Stadium has walked the plank, so to speak, ahead of Super Bowl Sunday.
The Tampa Bay Buccaneers announced that a ceasefire has been placed on shooting off the ship's celebratory cannons during the big game.
The reason? The Super Bowl is to be considered neutral territory and the Buccaneers are the first team in NFL history to play at their home stadium.
"While the cannons may not fire in their typical fashion, we look forward to showcasing parts of our tradition while working within the league’s guidelines," the team said in a tweet.
The Bucs' pirate ship in the northeast end zone is a tradition that fans have come to know and love over the years. And there's actually a 30 person crew who operates it for home games.
"Captain Cleve" Johnson spoke to 10 Tampa Bay in January about his and his crew's hopes to work the ship on Super Bowl Sunday.
“That would be a dream come true for me if they do,” said Johnson, who noted at the time that it would be up to the NFL to clear the pirate crew to work.
“The NFL really takes over at that point. It would be up to them,” he added.
It is unclear if the crew will still be able to work the big game in another capacity.
