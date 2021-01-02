Keep an eye out for a Super Bowl sand sculpture along Clearwater beach this week

CLEARWATER, Fla. — With the Buccaneers becoming the first team to play a Super Bowl in their home stadium, Tampa Bay cities have been showing their hometown pride in unique ways. For the City of Clearwater, that means a Super Bowl LV themed sand sculpture.
City officials say three master sand sculptors will create a one-of-a-kind "surprise" on Clearwater beach Wednesday, Feb. 3. Joining in on the event will be the Pier 60 Sugar Sand Festival.
"While we are disappointed we are unable to host the 2021 Sugar Sand Festival, we are thrilled to have the opportunity to bring the sand to life in a show of support to the Bucs and Super Bowl LV," said Lisa Chander, founder of the Pier 60 Sugar Sand Festival.
On top of the large sand structure, Sunset at Pier 60 will host a series of Super Bowl-themed shows the weekend of the big game. Festivities will start Saturday, Feb. 6 from 11 a.m. to 8:30 p.m.
Every person in attendance is encouraged to wear a face mask and practice social distancing.
