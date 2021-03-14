Lightning raise championship banner at home as they welcome fans back to the stands

The reigning Stanley Cup Champs also held a moment of silence for fallen Tampa Master Police Officer Jesse Madsen.

TAMPA, Fla. — For the first time this season, fans were allowed back inside Amalie Arena to cheer on the Tampa Bay Lightning.

The reigning Stanley Cup Champs marked the occasion by hoisting their championship banner for the first time before the start of Saturday's game.

"Even a small clap of thunder can make a big difference," the team tweeted.

Just before the banner was lifted, Lightning captain Steven Stamkos came to center ice and gave a speech thanking fans for their distant support over the last year.

We hear you, #Bolts Nation.

Prior to the national anthem, the team also held a moment of silence for Tampa Master Police Officer Jesse Madsen, who was killed in the line of duty this week.

Thank you to our @TBLightning for recognizing MPO Jesse Madsen tonight.

The Bolts take on the Nashville Predators Saturday. In the teams' last match-up on Feb. 9, the Lightning beat the Predators 6-1. Stamkos scored two goals for the Bolts during that game.

Tampa Bay leads the NHL in scoring with an average 3.6 goals per game. Steven Stamkos leads the team with 12 so far.

Anthony Cirelli leads the Lightning with a plus-10 in 19 games this season. Ondrej Palat has five goals and seven assists over the last 10 games for Tampa Bay.