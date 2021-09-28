Tampa Bay Lightning, GM Julien BriseBois agree to extension

Further details and terms of the extension were not immediately available.

TAMPA, Fla. — The Tampa Bay Lightning and general manager Julien BriseBois have officially agreed to an extension.

10 Tampa Bay Sports Director Evan Closky confirmed BriseBois will stay with the reigning Stanley Cup champs beyond this season. Further details and terms of the extension were not immediately available.

BriseBois is the eighth general manager of the Bolts and has been leading the charge on the team's hockey operations since 2018. Under his leadership, the Lightning have taken home back-to-back Stanley Cup victories.

Prior to being promoted, BriseBois spent eight seasons as the Lightning's assistant general manager. He has also served as the AHL's competition committee and the chairman of the AHL Player Development Committee.

During the Bolts' end-of-season press conference, BriseBois fought back tears while talking about the Tampa Bay Lightning roster.

"That's how you win the Stanley Cup," he said.