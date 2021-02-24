Lightning hold moment of silence for fallen Pinellas County deputy

According to the team's spokesperson, Magli wore the No. 32 when he played sports.

TAMPA, Fla — The reigning Stanley Cup champs took a moment before Wednesday's game to honor fallen Pinellas County Deputy Michael Magli.

Before the puck dropped for the match-up between the Tampa Bay Lightning and the Carolina Hurricanes, the team held a moment of silence for Magli.

A jersey with Magli's name on it was signed by the team. According to a team's spokesperson, Magli wore the No. 32 when he played sports.

A moment of silence before tonight's game honoring fallen Pinellas County Sheriff's Office Deputy Michael Magli. pic.twitter.com/qemKrrtgBo — Tampa Bay Lightning (@TBLightning) February 24, 2021

The Pinellas County Sheriff's Office offered thanks to the team for "their support of the Magli family and our PCSO family."

Thank you to everyone in the @TBLightning organization for their support of the Magli family and our PCSO family. #GoBolts https://t.co/Dzb8jPqDF5 — Pinellas SO (@SheriffPinellas) February 24, 2021

Magli was killed Feb. 17 while trying to deploy "stop sticks" to end a chase with a suspected drunk driver in Tarpon Springs.

Investigators say 33-year-old Robert Holzaepfel had earlier been found slumped over at a red light but took off when firefighters smashed his window, leading to a pursuit that ended with him crashing into Magli near the intersection of East Lake and Forelock roads.

The deputy was pinned under his SUV and died.

Magli began working with the Pinellas County Sheriff's Office in 2013. He is survived by his wife, two young children and his parents.

He was the first Pinellas deputy killed in the line of duty since the agency was established in 1912.

Flags in Pinellas and Pasco County were lowered to half-staff Tuesday in Deputy Magli's honor, per an order from Gov. Ron DeSantis. He was laid to rest Tuesday.