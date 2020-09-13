Kucherov and the Lightning get set to take on New York with 2-1 series lead

EDMONTON, AB — The Tampa Bay Lightning face off against the New York Islanders in Game 4 of the Eastern Conference finals Sunday afternoon.
They go into today's game with a 2-1 lead in the series. The teams meet Sunday for the seventh time this season. The Islanders won the last matchup 5-3. The Islanders are 25-13-5 against Eastern Conference opponents.
New York has scored 29 power-play goals, converting on 17.3 percent of chances.
For the Lightning, they are 18-5-1 against opponents from the Atlantic Division. Tampa Bay leads the NHL with 5.9 assists per game, led by Nikita Kucherov averaging 0.8.
