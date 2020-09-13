x
Skip Navigation
Breaking News
More () »

Tampa Bay and Sarasota's Leading Local News: Weather, Traffic, Sports and more | Tampa Bay and Sarasota, FL | WTSP.com

Lightning

Kucherov and the Lightning get set to take on New York with 2-1 series lead

The puck drops at 3 p.m. Sunday.
Credit: Jason Franson/The Canadian Press via AP
Tampa Bay Lightning goalie Andrei Vasilevskiy (88) makes the save on New York Islanders' Anders Lee (27) during the first period of Game 2 of the NHL hockey Eastern Conference final, Wednesday, Sept. 9, 2020, in Edmonton, Alberta.

EDMONTON, AB — The Tampa Bay Lightning face off against the New York Islanders in Game 4 of the Eastern Conference finals Sunday afternoon.

They go into today's game with a 2-1 lead in the series. The teams meet Sunday for the seventh time this season. The Islanders won the last matchup 5-3. The Islanders are 25-13-5 against Eastern Conference opponents. 

New York has scored 29 power-play goals, converting on 17.3 percent of chances.

For the Lightning, they are 18-5-1 against opponents from the Atlantic Division. Tampa Bay leads the NHL with 5.9 assists per game, led by Nikita Kucherov averaging 0.8.

Related Articles

What other people are reading right now:

►Breaking news and weather alerts: Get the free 10 Tampa Bay app

Stay In the Know! Sign up now for the Brightside Blend Newsletter