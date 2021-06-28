Where are Lightning watch parties for the Stanley Cup Final?

Here's where you can head to cheer on the defending Stanley Cup champs.

TAMPA, Fla. — Some might say the feeling across the Tampa Bay area right now is electrifying.

That's probably because the Lightning are about to take on the Montréal Canadiens Monday night for Game 1 of the Stanley Cup Final.

If you don't have a ticket to the game, that's not a problem. Fans can get in on the action at Amalie Arena for both home and away games involving the defending Stanley Cup champs.

For away games, the Bolts are offering socially-distanced watch parties inside the arena. The doors will open 75 minutes before the puck drops, and pod seating for groups of 1-6 people will be offered.

Tickets for indoor away-game viewing events will be $10, with some of the proceeds benefiting Lightning Foundation charities.

As for home games, there will be viewing parties for those, too. The Lightning are hosting Lightning Plaza Parties outside Amalie Arena – on Ford Thunder Alley. Tickets to attend will be just $5, with some of the proceeds benefitting the Lightning Foundation.

The home parties will feature live music and giveaways. Fans will be spaced out in pods of 1-8 people. You can find more information here.

You will want to act fast because according to Ticket Master, tickets are selling out.

NBCSN will broadcast Games 1 and 2. NBC will broadcast Games 3 and 4, plus Games 5, 6 and 7 if necessary.

Game 1: Mon, June 28, 8 p.m., Canadiens at Lightning

Wed, June 30, 8 p.m. Canadiens at Lighting Game 2:

Fri, July 2, 8 p.m., Lightning at Canadiens Game 3:

Mon, July 5, 8 p.m., Lightning at Canadiens Game 4:

Wed, July 7, 8 p.m., Canadiens at Lightning* Game 5:

Fri, July 9, 8 p.m., Lightning at Canadiens* Game 6:

Sun, July 11, 7 p.m., Canadiens at Lightning* Game 7: