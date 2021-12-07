LIVE UPDATES: 2021 Stanley Cup victory boat parade is about to get underway

Get ready for some Cup hoisting, jet ski riding and your favorite players testing out their sea legs.

TAMPA, Fla. — The Tampa Bay Lightning are back with the ever-memorable victory boat parade following the team's second consecutive Stanley Cup championship.

The boats are on the water and ready to party with a special guest: the Stanley Cup. The team will kickoff from Davis Islands and sail down the Hillsborough River to Rick's on the River.

Don't forget — the party doesn't stop with the parade. A community celebration will take place around 2 p.m. at Julian B. Lane Riverfront Park.

Get ready "Champa Bay" your 2021 Stanley Cup champs are ready to celebrate with you in the most Florida way possible.

You can find a map of the parade route here.

Can't be there you can follow along with us on-air, online, or in the thread below!

LET'S GO BOLTS!

It's almost time! Live coverage gets underway on 10 Tampa Bay at 11 a.m.

Almost time ‼️ Tune in at 11 AM for special, live coverage of the #GoBolts championship boat parade on @10TampaBay 🏆🍾 @CarolinaLwtsp https://t.co/8mSyRKawfR pic.twitter.com/3vkhuGRoQD — Ryan Bass (@RyanWTSP) July 12, 2021

