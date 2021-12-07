LIVE UPDATES: 2021 Stanley Cup victory boat parade is about to get underway

TAMPA, Fla. — The Tampa Bay Lightning are back with the ever-memorable victory boat parade following the team's second consecutive Stanley Cup championship.
The boats are on the water and ready to party with a special guest: the Stanley Cup. The team will kickoff from Davis Islands and sail down the Hillsborough River to Rick's on the River.
Don't forget — the party doesn't stop with the parade. A community celebration will take place around 2 p.m. at Julian B. Lane Riverfront Park.
Get ready "Champa Bay" your 2021 Stanley Cup champs are ready to celebrate with you in the most Florida way possible.
You can find a map of the parade route here.
Can't be there you can follow along with us on-air, online, or in the thread below!
LET'S GO BOLTS!
10:22 a.m.
It's almost time! Live coverage gets underway on 10 Tampa Bay at 11 a.m.
8:23 a.m.
Good morning Tampa Bay! It's boat parade day #GoBolts ⚡