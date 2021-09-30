Tampa Bay Lightning ready for first home preseason game

The preseason is a great time to see a back-to-back Stanley Cup winning team for just $10 a ticket.

TAMPA, Fla. — Tampa Bay Lightning fans are basking in the glow of bragging rights after two back-to-back Stanley Cup wins because we're in Champa Bay and that's just what we do.

The Lightning will take the ice Thursday night for their first preseason home game against the Nashville Predators. Tickets are still available and they're actually a great deal if you want to bring your whole family to watch a game.

Preseason tickets start at about $10 and top out at around $50. Regular season tickets on average cost about $90.

This season at Amalie Arena, fans can indulge in brand new concessions, ranging from ice cream to fresh flatbreads.

Safety guidelines remain in place for Lightning fans, with physical distancing in place and masks strongly encouraged. Sanitizing stations are placed around the arena and air filtration has been improved.