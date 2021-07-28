He's back! Zach Bogosian returns to Tampa Bay Lightning on 3-year contract

TAMPA, Fla. — After a year away, defenseman Zach Bogosian is making his valiant return to the Tampa Bay Lightning roster.
The Bolts general manager Julien BriseBois announced Wednesday the team signed Bogosian to a three-year, $850,000 average annual value contract. Under its parameters, he will rake in a total of $2.5 million by the end of the deal.
Bogosian is no stranger to the NHL with 13 seasons under his belt. According to the Bolts, the New York native has appeared in 689 career games.
During his time with the Bolts, Bogosian skated in eight games and recorded two assists. He also had his name etched on the Stanely Cup for the team's 2020 victory.
Since he's been with the Toronto Maple Leafs, he led the team in penalty minutes (49) and ranked fourth for hits (67).
Only time will tell if "Bogo" can help carry the Bolts toward a Stanley Cup three-peat.
- Who needs to mask up in Florida? Pretty much everyone, per CDC guidance
- Red tide levels in Tampa Bay at their worst in decades
- Despite new CDC guidance, masks to stay optional in Hillsborough, Pinellas schools
- Hillsborough detective reflects on what led him to adopt son of Ronnie Oneal III
- Feel like you have the worst summer cold ever? Here's why
- A Frank Conversation: New podcast explores race, religion, politics and more
►Breaking news and weather alerts: Get the free 10 Tampa Bay app
►Stay In the Know! Sign up now for the Brightside Blend Newsletter