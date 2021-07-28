x
Lightning

He's back! Zach Bogosian returns to Tampa Bay Lightning on 3-year contract

The defenseman will rake in a total of $2.5 million under the deal.
Tampa Bay Lightning defenseman Zach Bogosian (24) before an NHL hockey game against the Montreal Canadiens Thursday, March 5, 2020, in Tampa, Fla. (AP Photo/Chris O'Meara)

TAMPA, Fla. — After a year away, defenseman Zach Bogosian is making his valiant return to the Tampa Bay Lightning roster.

The Bolts general manager Julien BriseBois announced Wednesday the team signed Bogosian to a three-year, $850,000 average annual value contract. Under its parameters, he will rake in a total of $2.5 million by the end of the deal. 

Bogosian is no stranger to the NHL with 13 seasons under his belt. According to the Bolts, the New York native has appeared in 689 career games.

During his time with the Bolts, Bogosian skated in eight games and recorded two assists. He also had his name etched on the Stanely Cup for the team's 2020 victory.

Since he's been with the Toronto Maple Leafs, he led the team in penalty minutes (49) and ranked fourth for hits (67).

Only time will tell if "Bogo" can help carry the Bolts toward a Stanley Cup three-peat.

