A new name for the Bay area's New Year's Day college football game.

TAMPA, Fla. — For the first time since 1995, Tampa Bay's New Year's Day bowl game will be known by a new name.

The postseason exhibition formally known as the "Outback Bowl" will now be called the "Tampa Bay Bowl", the Tampa Bay Bowl Association announced on Friday.

“We are thrilled about our new Tampa Bay Bowl logo and name which is a reflection of our 36-year relationship with the vibrant Tampa Bay region as one of the most exciting and hospitable destinations of any college bowl game,” said Tampa Bay Bowl Chair Rita Lowman in a press release.

“We look forward to continuing the Tampa Bay Bowl’s positive impact on college football and the Tampa Bay community, both economically and by showcasing our region nationally and internationally. The Tampa Bay Bowl will continue to impact local charities through the game’s Charitable Giving Initiative which has given more than $3 million in donations to local charities since 2016.”

The bowl's conference tie-ins — the SEC vs. Big Ten/ACC — will remain the same, in addition to the date of the game, which is January 1.

The Tampa Bay Bowl has been played since 1986 and was named the Hall of Fame Bowl prior to being sponsored by Outback.

Last year's matchup featured the Arkansas Razorbacks and the Penn State Nittany Lions, with Arkansas winning 24-10.