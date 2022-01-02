When will Tom Brady be eligible for the Hall of Fame?

The G.O.A.T. could be part of the 2027 Hall of Fame class.

ST. PETERSBURG, Fla — Is it too early to talk about Tom Brady's chances of landing a spot in the NFL Hall of Fame?

It's almost a guarantee that the gold jacket is already being sized to fit the G.O.A.T. perfectly, but the veteran player will have to wait until 2027 to become eligible.

In order to be inducted into the Hall of Fame, a player or coach must have been retired for at least five years.

And for those die-hard Bucs and Patriots fans wondering, Brady will not be asked to "declare" a specific team when he gets inducted, according to the Pro Football Hall of Fame. The organization says it will not "choose" a team either, since it recognizes all career accomplishments.

Any fan can nominate any player to the NFL Hall of Fame and every eligible nomination is processed and forwarded to the Hall of Fame's selection committee.

There's no set amount of how many Hall of Famers are accepted each year, but the committee normally selects anywhere between four and eight new members to put on the gold jacket.

If you'd like to write a letter to nominate a player into the Hall of Fame, click here.