Robo-Carts have made their way to Walt Disney World's golf courses

LAKE BUENA VISTA, Fla. — Tired of carrying those heavy golf clubs around Walt Disney World's golf courses? Fear not! There's a simple, futuristic solution: Rent a Robo-Cart.

According to Disney Parks Blog, the Robo-Cart is " a small robotic golf cart that uses GPS and Bluetooth technology to transport your clubs safely around the course."

All you have to do is clip a small transmitter on the back of your belt and the Robo-Cart will follow behind you.

The carts run at approximately 7 mph.

According to the Disney Parks Blog, the GPS technology is accurate and there have been no reports of incidents on the courses because of them.

Of course, while traveling over narrow bridges and near water, users are asked to be a little more careful.

But lugging your clubs around the course isn't all the Robo-Cart is good for. There are also USB outlets, so you can charge your phone, a cooler and cup holders. On the front of the cart, there's also a GPS screen that gives yardage information that you would find on a full size golf cart.

The blog goes on to say, "Walt Disney World Resort is one of only a few places in the surrounding area where you’ll find these robotic carts in use. They are ideal for Disney’s Oak Trail golf course, a 9-hole walking course that appeals primarily to families and younger golfers, however, they are also available if you want to walk the 18-hole Magnolia and Palm championship courses."

Thinking about renting one the next time you play golf at Walt Disney World? A rental will only cost you $10 in addition to your tee fees.

