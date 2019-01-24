CITRUS COUNTY, Fla. — Severe weather and possible tornadoes were reported in Citrus County early Thursday morning.

A straight line wind event ripped through Citrus Hills around 4:15 a.m. along the proximity of Harford St., according to the Citrus County Sheriff's Office.

The Central Florida Zoo & Botanical Gardens in Sanford, a church and some homes were damaged, The Orlando Sentinel reported. A former Lake County church's pastor's home was even knocked off its foundation.

“We experienced significant damage from what is believed to be a tornado that moved through Zoo property early this morning,” said Stephanie Williams, the zoo’s director.

National Weather Service meteorologists are also working to confirm whether tornadoes touched down in Sanford and Mascotte.

Some graves were ripped up in a graveyard behind a church after a large oak tree was reportedly torn down.

