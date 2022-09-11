LIVE UPDATES: Gov. DeSantis expands state of emergency to 11 more counties

Several school districts across the Tampa Bay area have announced closures Thursday.

ST. PETERSBURG, Fla. — Tropical Storm Nicole has its sights set on Florida's east coast, bringing with it the threat of coastal erosion and strong winds.

Hurricane conditions are expected there, with tropical storm conditions anticipated for much of the Tampa Bay area late Wednesday into the day Thursday. Heavy rainfall, flooding and a storm surge are possible.

We will have live updates throughout the day on Wednesday, Nov. 9.

1:32 p.m.: Waste Management will suspend trash collection services in Citrus County on Thursday. Pickup will be delayed one day, meaning Thursday customers will be serviced on Friday, and Friday customers will be serviced on Saturday.

1:26 p.m.: Sarasota County Schools announced it will be closed on Thursday with plans to resume normal operations on Friday.

1:25 p.m.: The Pasco Board of County Commissioners issued a local state of emergency ahead of Tropical Storm Nicole, allowing county leaders "to take necessary action to ensure the health, safety and welfare of our community."

1:24 p.m.: Pinellas County Schools announced it will be closed on Thursday with plans to reopen on Friday. After-school activities scheduled for Thursday will also be canceled.

1:10 p.m.: Gov. DeSantis expanded the state of emergency to 11 additional Florida counties including Alachua, Bradford, Dixie, Gilchrist, Hernando, Jefferson, Levy, Marion, Pinellas, Taylor and Wakulla.

1:08 p.m.: Busch Gardens Tampa Bay announced it will be closed on Thursday due to potential impacts from Tropical Storm Nicole. Guests are encouraged to follow the park's social media channels for updates on reopening.

11:55 a.m.: Tampa International Airport says it does not anticipate significant weather impacts that would warrant closing the airport.

Some flight delays and cancellations are possible, however, so travelers are asked to check with their airline for the latest flight information.

TROPICAL STORM NICOLE UPDATE: TPA PLANS TO REMAIN OPEN ✅



⛈️: We anticipate no significant impacts from the storm



11:14 a.m.: Pinellas County schools said it would share its decision on schools for Thursday in anticipation of Tropical Storm Nicole. Many other school districts across the Tampa Bay area already have announced closings and activity cancellations.

10:35 a.m.: Tampa Electric urged customers to plan ahead of the storm, reminding people to stay away from downed power lines. The utility expects power outages in the coming day or two.