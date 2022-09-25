Pasco County schools to close Tuesday ahead of Ian

LAND O' LAKES, Fla. — Pasco County school leaders announced schools and offices will be closed Tuesday and Wednesday in advance of impacts from what could be Hurricane Ian later this week.
The decision was made after consultation with the county's emergency operations center and district staff, the district said in a statement.
All schools and offices will be open Monday.
During the closure, PLACE, ASEP, all after-school programs, all athletic events and practices, and all extracurricular events will not take place.