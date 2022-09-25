Pasco County schools to close Tuesday ahead of Ian

All other after-school activities are canceled, as well.

Example video title will go here for this video

Next up in 5

LAND O' LAKES, Fla. — Pasco County school leaders announced schools and offices will be closed Tuesday and Wednesday in advance of impacts from what could be Hurricane Ian later this week.

The decision was made after consultation with the county's emergency operations center and district staff, the district said in a statement.

All schools and offices will be open Monday.