SHELTERS: Where you can go to stay safe from Idalia

Tampa Bay-area leaders have issued evacuation orders and are opening shelters ahead of Idalia.

ST. PETERSBURG, Fla. — Tampa Bay-area communities will offer storm shelters for residents needing to seek shelter from Idalia's impacts, including high winds and storm surge.

Much of the area is under hurricane and storm surge warnings, meaning conditions are forecast to go downhill in the coming hours. You'll want to make sure your hurricane plans are ready to go by Monday evening at the latest.

See the list of county resources where you can find storm shelter information below.

Check with your county below for more information about shelters available in your area, including those for special needs residents and people who have pets:

The following shelters will open at 1 p.m. Monday:

Central Ridge Elementary School (General Population) - 185 West Citrus

Springs Blvd., Citrus Springs, FL 34434

Citrus High School (General Population) - 600 West Highland Blvd., Inverness, FL 34452

FL 34452

The following shelters will open at 4 p.m. Monday:

Citrus Springs Middle School (General Population) - 150 W Citrus Springs

Blvd, Citrus Springs, FL 34434

Central Ridge Elementary School (General) - 185 W Citrus Springs Blvd, Citrus Springs, FL 34434

Springs, FL 34434

Forest Ridge Elementary School (Special Needs) - 2927 North Forest Ridge Blvd., Hernando, FL 34442

Blvd., Hernando, FL 34442

Renaissance Center (Pet Friendly) - 3630 W Educational Path, Lecanto, FL 34461

College of Central Florida (last resort option) - 3800 S Lecanto Hwy, Lecanto,

FL 34461

A public shelter will be open beginning at noon Monday at the following locations:

West Hernando Middle School - Special Needs - 14325 Ken Austin Pkwy., Brooksville, FL 34614

- 14325 Ken Austin Pkwy., Brooksville, FL 34614 D. S. Parrott Middle School - General Population and Pet Friendly - 19220 Youth Dr., Brooksville, FL 34601

- 19220 Youth Dr., Brooksville, FL 34601 Nature Coast Technical High School - General Population - 4057 California St. Brooksville, FL 34604

- 4057 California St. Brooksville, FL 34604 Hernando High School - General Population - 111 Ernie Chatman Run Brooksville, FL 34601

If you are in need of the Special Needs shelter and have a pet, transportation can be arranged. Call the Hernando County Public Infomation Center at 352-754-4083.

Shelters will open at 8 a.m. Tuesday.

Centennial Middle School, 38505 Centennial Road, Dade City

Sunlake High School, 3023 Sunlake Blvd., Land O' Lakes

Fivay High School, 12115 Chicago Avenue, Hudson

River Ridge Middle and High Schools, 11646 Town Center Road, New Port Richey

Wiregrass Ranch High School, 2909 Mansfield Blvd., (Special Needs & General

Population), Wesley Chapel

Fasano Regional Hurricane Center, (Special Needs & General Population), 11611 Denton Avenue, Hudson

11611 Denton Avenue, Hudson

All shelters allow family pets. Learn what supplies you should bring with your

pet: mypas.co/PetHurricanePrep

A special needs shelter will open at 7 p.m. Monday at John Hopkins Middle School, 701 16th Street S., St. Petersburg, for anyone who can arrange their own transport.

More shelters will open at 7 a.m. Tuesday, and some will be pet friendly. A detailed list is to come.