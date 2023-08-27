EVACUATIONS: Tampa Bay-area communities issue 'need to leave' orders ahead of Idalia

To ensure everyone's safety, people are urged to know their evacuation zones ahead of any possible voluntary or mandatory evacuations.

ST. PETERSBURG, Fla. — Some Tampa Bay-area counties have issued evacuation orders ahead of impacts from Tropical Storm Idalia.

Forecasters expect the storm to become at least a Category 2 hurricane by Tuesday as it moves over the eastern Gulf of Mexico. The National Hurricane Center forecasts the possibility of hurricane-force wind with a significant, "life-threatening" storm surge not out of the question.

It is because of the threat of rising water and strong winds that evacuation orders are being issued.

See the list of affected communities below. This story will be updated as more information becomes available.

Hernando County

Voluntary evacuations have been issued in Hernando County for all areas west of U.S. 19. This includes evacuation zones A, B and C. People living in coastal or low-lying areas, including manufactured homes county-wide, are also included.

Residents are advised to find safe shelter with family or friends who live in a safe structure. If that's not possible, a public shelter will be open beginning at noon Monday, Aug. 28, at the following locations:

Brooksville: West Hernando Middle School – Special Needs, 14325 Ken Austin Pkwy.

West Hernando Middle School – 14325 Ken Austin Pkwy. Brooksville: D. S. Parrott Middle School – General Population and Pet Friendly, 19220 Youth Dr.