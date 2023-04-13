'You're On Your Own Kid': Hillsborough superintendent says Taylor Swift is no excuse for absence

Hillsborough Superintendent Addison Davis released a lyric-riddled video ahead of Taylor Swift's three-night run in Tampa.

TAMPA, Fla. — All You Had To Do Was Stay...in class.

That's the message Hillsborough County Schools Superintendent Addison Davis is sending ahead of Taylor Swift's sold-out three-night run at Raymond James Stadium.

In a half-joking video and letter, Davis warned students that the pop icon's Tampa takeover is not an excuse for missing school.

And based on the number of lyrics he fit into the message, it's clear the superintendent is quite the Swifite himself.

"This Is Me Trying to be the best Superintendent I can be without creating any Bad Blood between myself and our amazing students," he said.

"I understand I am the Anti-Hero here, and Call It What You Want, but You're On Your Own Kid if you think being a Swiftie is a good excuse for missing important instruction."

By including 27 songs from nine of Taylor's albums, Davis hit on practically every "era."

Singer, songwriter and all-around icon Taylor Swift is bringing her Eras Tour to Tampa for three nights this week: April 13, April 14 and April 15.

If you were one of the lucky ones who got tickets, we have a guide with everything you need to know before you head to Raymond James Stadium.

According to Visit Tampa Bay, Taylor's concerts are projected to bring $730,000 in taxes into the area's economy, not including money spent on dining out, shopping and hotels.