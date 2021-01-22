What you need to know for Friday, Jan. 22, 2021

Good morning Tampa Bay!

TAMPA, Fla. — Good morning Tampa Bay! We made it to Friday and the end of another work week.

Let's take a look at the top stories of the day.

Book a COVID-19 vaccine appointment at Publix

Starting at 6 a.m. Friday, eligible Floridians can book an appointment to get a COVID-19 vaccine at participating Publix stores.

The coronavirus vaccine is available at select Publix stores in 18 counties throughout Florida, including two counties in Tampa Bay.

Only healthcare workers, residents and staff of long-term healthcare facilities, and seniors age 65 and older are eligible to receive the COVID-19 vaccine in Florida at this time.

Will the COVID-19 pandemic 'end' in 2021?

It has officially been one year since the first case of COVID-19 was diagnosed in the United States. So much has changed in that year.

But, now with two COVID-19 vaccines on our side, could this be the year we put the masks away, stop social distancing, and put this pandemic behind us?

Full access to the vaccine will likely not happen this year unless options change. It could be more than a year before everyone has access to the vaccine with the current set up. But, things could change soon.

Unfortunately, the coronavirus is likely not going anywhere soon though.

“It's a really transmissible virus. So I don't think it's completely going to go away," Dr. Michael Teng, a virologist with USF Health said.

Like the flu, it could come around every year. Dr. Teng says in order for future rounds of the virus to be milder, we need to get serious about slowing it down, now.

Bucs take on Packers in NFC Championship

Sunday will determine which two teams play in Super Bowl LV right here in Tampa.

But first, four teams must face off in the NFC and AFC Championships games.

The Tampa Bay Buccaneers are set to take on the Green Bay Packers at Lambeau Field for the NFC Championship title. Whoever comes out victorious punches their ticket to the Sunshine State and Raymond James Stadium for the Super Bowl.

But, let's not get ahead of ourselves just yet.

"Yea, we don't play the Super Bowl game this week. That's the message to everybody. We play the Packers in the NFC Championship game. If you start thinking about the Super Bowl you are going to get beat and be packing your bags come Monday," Tampa Bay Buccaneers coach Bruce Arians said Thursday.

Looking to cheer on the Bucs Sunday? You can get free Buccaneers gear at a drive-thru event today at Raymond James Stadium.

Bucs fans that stop by will get the following (while supplies last):

• Gameday t-shirt presented by Publix

• Bucs car magnet

• Bucs flag

• Bucs car stencil

The drive-thru event will take place from 7 a.m. to 10 a.m. at Publix Lot 14 of Raymond James Stadium. If you attend you are asked to enter from Himes Avenue.