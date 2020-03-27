With many of us working from home, separated from family and friends, we all could use something to lift us up. Positive news! We want you to share the love, so we can share it with all of Tampa Bay.

Neighbors in a Hillsborough County, Riverview neighborhood are using chalk art to inspire. They call it “Chalkspiration,” drawing phrases like “Thinking of you” and “This too shall pass.”

“I think it’s about a positive community trying to keep the kids hopeful and happy at a time like this,” said Cynthia Villasenor.

From chalk to pinwheels: A nonprofit in Tampa’s Seminole Heights neighborhood is passing out pinwheels to spread the love there. It's a sign of resilience moving through the area as the pinwheels turn in the wind.

In South Tampa, a creative mom brings the book, “We’re Going on a Bear Hunt” to life by creating a bear hunt of her own.

“Right now where all the kids are out of school, and everyone's going on walks that it'd be really fun to put teddy bears in the windows so that the kids can experience going on a bear hunt while they're out on their walks,” Sarah Lawsen said.

While learning from home is no easy feat, teachers in Pinellas county are sharing the love, with students -- greeting them with these signs as they came with their parents to pick up digital devices to learn from home. The signs read, “Stay strong we love and miss you all.”

Meantime, school districts around the Tampa Bay area are giving free breakfast and lunch to students in need. They are preparing and packing at least 10,000 meals a day.

Despite taking a huge hit, restaurants are doing what they can to give back. Intermezzo coffee in St. Pete teamed with Made Coffee to give an extra boost to first responders, hospital employees and others in hospitality. They gave out cases of coffee for free until they ran out of cases.

So, when times are down, many in the community are working to lift others up. We encourage you to send the love. In return, we’ll share the stories to make others smile while watching 10News.

