OKEECHOBEE COUNTY, Fla. — The Florida man suspected of stealing a hammer from Home Depot and then carjacking a customer's pickup truck was arrested Thursday after troopers say he ran from them in a stolen Florida Highway Patrol vehicle.

Shane Jensen, 22, of Largo, was finally arrested Thursday afternoon more than 100 miles away from the alleged carjacking. Troopers said they found him walking on the side of the Florida Turnpike in Okeechobee County, apparently dehydrated.

When an FHP trooper walked away to get Jensen water, troopers say he then hopped into the patrol car and drove away on the Turnpike. When troopers stopped Jensen in the now-stolen FHP Dodge Charger, they say Jensen reversed the car and accelerated towards three troopers.

When Jensen drove into Osceola County, the sheriff's office assisted FHP by deploying stop sticks on the Turnpike near mile marker 192. Troopers say Jensen avoided the stop sticks, drove into the grass median and stopped against the guardrail.

Troopers say Jensen then ran out of the car and into the woods nearby. He was then arrested by FHP troopers and taken to a local hospital for treatment.

FHP said Jensen was charged with stealing the patrol car and reckless driving out of Okeechobee County. Troopers say additional charges are pending.

Nobody was hurt during the chase.

FHP said Jensen also had a $400,000 warrant out of Pinellas County for the Home Depot carjacking and aggravated assault with a hammer. Law enforcement said Jensen is currently stable at the Raulerson Hospital in Okeechobee County.

