Deputies arrest suspect in deadly Plant City party shooting

The HCSO said the man had gotten into a car crash and they suspected he was driving under the influence.

PLANT CITY, Fla. — Hillsborough County deputies have arrested a man suspected of shooting and killing one person and injuring another at a birthday party in Plant City on Saturday night.

The suspect, 48-year-old Faustino Antunez was found and arrested early Sunday morning in Manatee County. According to a press release from the sheriff's office, deputies found Antunez after he had gotten into a car crash. They suspected he was driving under the influence, and they said he gave them a false name at the scene.

Antunez is now being held at the Manatee County Jail. The county has charged him with second-degree murder, first-degree attempted murder, and three counts of aggravated assault with a weapon.

"The quick work of our detectives will ensure this man has to answer for his violence," Sheriff Chad Chronister said in the release.

The shooting Antunez is charged with happened on Saturday, August 19. According to a previous release, deputies were called about the shots shortly before 6 p.m. According to witnesses, there were at least 10 people at the party when the shooter fired his weapon, fatally shooting one man in the chest and hitting another guest who is recovering in the hospital with non life-threatening injuries.