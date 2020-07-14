Florida reports 133 more COVID-19 deaths, adds 9,194 confirmed cases

Tuesday's report from the Florida Department of Health showed the state recorded another 9,194 new COVID-19 cases on July 13. And, another 132 Floridians were confirmed dead from the virus. One additional non-resident was also confirmed dead in Florida, bringing the total reported yesterday to 133.
There has yet to be a day in July where the number of newly-confirmed cases was fewer than 6,000. The last time that happened was on June 28.
Since March, a total of 291,629 positive coronavirus cases have been confirmed statewide. The median age of Florida residents testing positive is 41, higher than it's been in the last couple of weeks.
When it comes to testing, Tuesday's report showed 67,160 test results were returned from labs on July 13. Out of those tests, 15.02 percent were positive.
A total of 4,409 Floridians have died since the pandemic began, according to the health department. The state says 105 non-residents have also passed away.
To date, the total number of COVID-19-related hospitalizations in Florida is 8,159.
Here's a breakdown of the new coronavirus cases reported to the state by day:
- June 21: 2,926
- June 22: 3,286
- June 23: 5,508
- June 24: 5,004
- June 25: 8,942
- June 26: 9,585
- June 27: 8,530
- June 28: 5,266
- June 29: 6,093
- June 30: 6,563
- July 1: 10,109
- July 2: 9,488
- July 3: 11,458
- July 4: 10,059
- July 5: 6,336
- July 6: 7,347
- July 7: 9,989
- July 8: 8,935
- July 9: 11,433
- July 10: 10,360
- July 11: 15,300
- July 12: 12,624
- July 13: 9,194
Why does the state's dashboard look different?
The state's dashboard for new COVID-19 cases looks a little different than ours, at least for daily new cases. That's because the state is only tracking Florida residents, not total cases in Florida, on its dashboard. It tracks the latter in its daily report.
And, the chart on the state's website is regularly revised to say a case happened on one day instead of another.
For consistency, we've been tracking the total number of cases reported each day. Those totals don't change, so it's the most consistent way to measure trends, even if the state moves data around on its dashboard.
Here's a direct link to the state's data to examine yourself.
Hospitalizations and ICU bed availability
Cases are climbing, but what about hospitalizations?
Tracking hospitalizations got easier on July 10 when the Agency for Health Care Administration began publishing a spreadsheet with the number of people currently checked-in for coronavirus-related complications in Florida. The data only includes people whose "primary diagnosis" was COVID-19.
As of 10:34 a.m. Tuesday, 8,159 people were hospitalized with COVID-19 as their primary diagnosis statewide, and 1,149 of them were in the Tampa Bay area. Those numbers are frequently updated, and you can click here for the most recent data, which is also broken down by county.
The Agency for Healthcare Administration (AHCA) also updates total hospital bed and ICU availability by county.
Click here for a break down of adult and pediatric ICU bed availability by county. You can also check ICU availability by hospital.
Hospitalizations around Tampa Bay and total staffed hospital bed capacity status:
**Data as of 10:34 a.m. on July 14
Citrus:
- 20 COVID-19 hospitalizations
- 94 of 332 total staffed hospital beds are available
DeSoto:
- 2 COVID-19 hospitalizations
- 24 of 55 total staffed hospital beds are available
Hardee:
- 0 COVID-19 hospitalizations
- 1 of 25 total staffed hospital beds are available
Hernando:
- 58 COVID-19 hospitalizations
- 198 of 751 total staffed hospital beds are available
Highlands:
- 51 COVID-19 hospitalizations
- 66 of 276 total staffed hospital beds are available
Hillsborough:
- 293 COVID-19 hospitalizations
- 617 of 3,964 total staffed hospital beds are available
Manatee:
- 95 COVID-19 hospitalizations
- 124 of 799 total staffed hospital beds are available
Pasco:
- 104 COVID-19 hospitalizations
- 223 of 1,401 total staffed hospital beds are available
Pinellas:
- 237 COVID-19 hospitalizations
- 558 of 3,023 total staffed hospital beds are available
Polk:
- 148 COVID-19 hospitalizations
- 277 of 1,668 total staffed hospital beds are available
Sarasota:
- 141 COVID-19 hospitalizations
- 251 of 1,299 total staffed hospital beds are available
- New York will fine travelers from Florida $2,000 if they don't follow COVID-19 rules
- Gov. DeSantis gives coronavirus updates as man tries to shout him down
- Ex-official: President Trump suggested selling Puerto Rico after Hurricane Maria
- Is Pinellas County's COVID-19 positivity rate dropping?
- Sheriff's office 'confident' Naya Rivera found dead at 33 after suspected drowning
- 'It's not the same for everyone, and no one's safe': 25-year-old shares her battle with COVID-19
►Stay In the Know! Sign up now for the Brightside Blend Newsletter