Florida reports 133 more COVID-19 deaths, adds 9,194 confirmed cases

Out of more than 67,000 test results returned from labs on Monday, 15.02 percent of them were positive for coronavirus.

Tuesday's report from the Florida Department of Health showed the state recorded another 9,194 new COVID-19 cases on July 13. And, another 132 Floridians were confirmed dead from the virus. One additional non-resident was also confirmed dead in Florida, bringing the total reported yesterday to 133.

There has yet to be a day in July where the number of newly-confirmed cases was fewer than 6,000. The last time that happened was on June 28.

Since March, a total of 291,629 positive coronavirus cases have been confirmed statewide. The median age of Florida residents testing positive is 41, higher than it's been in the last couple of weeks.

When it comes to testing, Tuesday's report showed 67,160 test results were returned from labs on July 13. Out of those tests, 15.02 percent were positive.

A total of 4,409 Floridians have died since the pandemic began, according to the health department. The state says 105 non-residents have also passed away.

To date, the total number of COVID-19-related hospitalizations in Florida is 8,159.

Here's a breakdown of the new coronavirus cases reported to the state by day:

June 21: 2,926

2,926 June 22: 3,286

3,286 June 23 : 5,508

: 5,508 June 24: 5,004

5,004 June 25: 8,942

8,942 June 26: 9,585

9,585 June 27: 8,530

8,530 June 28: 5,266

5,266 June 29: 6,093

6,093 June 30 : 6,563

: 6,563 July 1: 10,109

10,109 July 2: 9,488

9,488 July 3: 11,458

11,458 July 4: 10,059

10,059 July 5 : 6,336

: 6,336 July 6: 7,347

7,347 July 7: 9,989

9,989 July 8: 8,935

8,935 July 9: 11,433

11,433 July 10: 10,360

10,360 July 11: 15,300

15,300 July 12: 12,624

12,624 July 13: 9,194

Why does the state's dashboard look different?

The state's dashboard for new COVID-19 cases looks a little different than ours, at least for daily new cases. That's because the state is only tracking Florida residents, not total cases in Florida, on its dashboard. It tracks the latter in its daily report.

And, the chart on the state's website is regularly revised to say a case happened on one day instead of another.

For consistency, we've been tracking the total number of cases reported each day. Those totals don't change, so it's the most consistent way to measure trends, even if the state moves data around on its dashboard.

Here's a direct link to the state's data to examine yourself.

Hospitalizations and ICU bed availability

Cases are climbing, but what about hospitalizations?

Tracking hospitalizations got easier on July 10 when the Agency for Health Care Administration began publishing a spreadsheet with the number of people currently checked-in for coronavirus-related complications in Florida. The data only includes people whose "primary diagnosis" was COVID-19.

As of 10:34 a.m. Tuesday, 8,159 people were hospitalized with COVID-19 as their primary diagnosis statewide, and 1,149 of them were in the Tampa Bay area. Those numbers are frequently updated, and you can click here for the most recent data, which is also broken down by county.

The Agency for Healthcare Administration (AHCA) also updates total hospital bed and ICU availability by county.

Click here for a break down of adult and pediatric ICU bed availability by county. You can also check ICU availability by hospital.

Hospitalizations around Tampa Bay and total staffed hospital bed capacity status:

**Data as of 10:34 a.m. on July 14

Citrus:

20 COVID-19 hospitalizations

94 of 332 total staffed hospital beds are available

DeSoto:

2 COVID-19 hospitalizations

24 of 55 total staffed hospital beds are available

Hardee:

0 COVID-19 hospitalizations

1 of 25 total staffed hospital beds are available

Hernando:

58 COVID-19 hospitalizations

198 of 751 total staffed hospital beds are available

Highlands:

51 COVID-19 hospitalizations

66 of 276 total staffed hospital beds are available

Hillsborough:

293 COVID-19 hospitalizations

617 of 3,964 total staffed hospital beds are available

Manatee:

95 COVID-19 hospitalizations

124 of 799 total staffed hospital beds are available

Pasco:

104 COVID-19 hospitalizations

223 of 1,401 total staffed hospital beds are available

Pinellas:

237 COVID-19 hospitalizations

558 of 3,023 total staffed hospital beds are available

Polk:

148 COVID-19 hospitalizations

277 of 1,668 total staffed hospital beds are available

Sarasota:

141 COVID-19 hospitalizations

251 of 1,299 total staffed hospital beds are available

