x
Skip Navigation

Tampa Bay and Sarasota's Leading Local News: Weather, Traffic, Sports and more | Tampa Bay and Sarasota, FL | WTSP.com

coronavirus

Florida reports 133 more COVID-19 deaths, adds 9,194 confirmed cases

Out of more than 67,000 test results returned from labs on Monday, 15.02 percent of them were positive for coronavirus.
Credit: 10 Tampa Bay

Tuesday's report from the Florida Department of Health showed the state recorded another 9,194 new COVID-19 cases on July 13. And, another 132 Floridians were confirmed dead from the virus. One additional non-resident was also confirmed dead in Florida, bringing the total reported yesterday to 133.

There has yet to be a day in July where the number of newly-confirmed cases was fewer than 6,000. The last time that happened was on June 28.

Since March, a total of 291,629 positive coronavirus cases have been confirmed statewide. The median age of Florida residents testing positive is 41, higher than it's been in the last couple of weeks.

When it comes to testing, Tuesday's report showed 67,160 test results were returned from labs on July 13. Out of those tests, 15.02 percent were positive.

A total of 4,409 Floridians have died since the pandemic began, according to the health department. The state says 105 non-residents have also passed away.

To date, the total number of COVID-19-related hospitalizations in Florida is 8,159.

Credit: 10 Tampa Bay
Credit: 10 Tampa Bay

Here's a breakdown of the new coronavirus cases reported to the state by day:

  • June 21: 2,926 
  • June 22: 3,286
  • June 23: 5,508
  • June 24: 5,004
  • June 25: 8,942
  • June 26: 9,585
  • June 27: 8,530
  • June 28: 5,266
  • June 29: 6,093
  • June 30: 6,563
  • July 1: 10,109
  • July 2: 9,488
  • July 3: 11,458 
  • July 4: 10,059
  • July 5: 6,336
  • July 6: 7,347
  • July 7: 9,989
  • July 8: 8,935
  • July 9: 11,433
  • July 10: 10,360
  • July 11: 15,300
  • July 12: 12,624
  • July 13: 9,194

Why does the state's dashboard look different?

The state's dashboard for new COVID-19 cases looks a little different than ours, at least for daily new cases. That's because the state is only tracking Florida residents, not total cases in Florida, on its dashboard. It tracks the latter in its daily report.

And, the chart on the state's website is regularly revised to say a case happened on one day instead of another.

For consistency, we've been tracking the total number of cases reported each day. Those totals don't change, so it's the most consistent way to measure trends, even if the state moves data around on its dashboard.

Here's a direct link to the state's data to examine yourself. 

RELATED: Florida coronavirus cases, deaths, hospitalizations, recoveries

RELATED: Florida reports 12,624 new coronavirus cases and 35 more deaths

Hospitalizations and ICU bed availability

Cases are climbing, but what about hospitalizations?

Tracking hospitalizations got easier on July 10 when the Agency for Health Care Administration began publishing a spreadsheet with the number of people currently checked-in for coronavirus-related complications in Florida. The data only includes people whose "primary diagnosis" was COVID-19.

As of 10:34 a.m. Tuesday, 8,159 people were hospitalized with COVID-19 as their primary diagnosis statewide, and 1,149 of them were in the Tampa Bay area. Those numbers are frequently updated, and you can click here for the most recent data, which is also broken down by county.

The Agency for Healthcare Administration (AHCA) also updates total hospital bed and ICU availability by county.

Click here for a break down of adult and pediatric ICU bed availability by county. You can also check ICU availability by hospital.

Hospitalizations around Tampa Bay and total staffed hospital bed capacity status:

**Data as of 10:34 a.m. on July 14

Citrus:

  • 20 COVID-19 hospitalizations
  • 94 of 332 total staffed hospital beds are available

DeSoto:

  • 2 COVID-19 hospitalizations
  • 24 of 55 total staffed hospital beds are available

Hardee:

  • 0 COVID-19 hospitalizations
  • 1 of 25 total staffed hospital beds are available

Hernando:

  • 58 COVID-19 hospitalizations
  • 198 of 751 total staffed hospital beds are available

Highlands:

  • 51 COVID-19 hospitalizations
  • 66 of 276 total staffed hospital beds are available

Hillsborough:

  • 293 COVID-19 hospitalizations
  • 617 of 3,964 total staffed hospital beds are available

Manatee:

  • 95 COVID-19 hospitalizations
  • 124 of 799 total staffed hospital beds are available

Pasco:

  • 104 COVID-19 hospitalizations
  • 223 of 1,401 total staffed hospital beds are available

Pinellas: 

  • 237 COVID-19 hospitalizations
  • 558 of 3,023 total staffed hospital beds are available

Polk: 

  • 148 COVID-19 hospitalizations
  • 277 of 1,668 total staffed hospital beds are available

Sarasota: 

  • 141 COVID-19 hospitalizations
  • 251 of 1,299 total staffed hospital beds are available

RELATED: How Florida is allocating nurses, COVID-19 drugs amid strained supply

RELATED: Is Pinellas County's COVID-19 positivity rate dropping?

What other people are reading right now:

FREE 10 TAMPA BAY APP: 

Download on the App StoreGet it on Google Play

Stay In the Know! Sign up now for the Brightside Blend Newsletter